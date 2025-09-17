Dera Police Arrest 24 Suspects In Crackdown On Criminals
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The district police have arrested 24 suspects, including proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, gamblers, and beggars, during a series of operations conducted in the limits of the City Circle police.
According to police spokesman, the Cantt police led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, conducted targeted raids and apprehended proclaimed offenders Muhammad Waqar son of Muhammad Ghafar and Muhammad Ishaq son of Ghulam Yaseen, both residents of Jhok Masoo in the Kacha area.
In another action, suspects Muhammad Saeed, Kashif alias Kasha, Zahra Bibi, and Rubab Bibi of Moosa Town were arrested in accordance with legal procedures.
Acting on public complaints, police also detained eight male and female beggars, registering cases against them.
Separately, drug peddler Zafar Ali, son of Ghulam Jailani of Basti Dewala, was caught with 3,240 grams of hashish.
A raid on a gambling den resulted in the arrest of nine gamblers, while Rs 6,350 in gambling stakes was recovered.
The police have registered separate cases against all the accused.
