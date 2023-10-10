Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest 3 Accused; Recover Stolen Items

October 10, 2023

Dera police arrest 3 accused; recover stolen items

The district police on Tuesday arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in separate theft cases and recovered stolen items from their possession within the limits of Prova police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The district police on Tuesday arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in separate theft cases and recovered stolen items from their possession within the limits of Prova police station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Prova circle Sardar Alamgirl Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Zafar Abbas successfully traced several theft cases, which led to the arrest of three accused.

Those who were arrested in separate cases including Muhammad Shuban and the police recovered two stolen goats from his possession, Muhammad Usman with one stolen mobile phone recovered.

Another accused Sharifullah was arrested in the third case with an amount of Rs50,000 which he had possessed after selling the stolen goods.

