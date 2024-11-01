Dera police arrest 3 drug peddlers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Dera police arrested drug peddlers and recovered hashish and ice from their possession in the limits of Paroa and Bandkorai police stations.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against the drug peddlers and criminal elements are going on indiscriminately.

Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan while patrolling recovered 365 grams of ice from the drug dealer Muhammad Zarif son of Muhammad Basheer resident of Madina Colony and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Meanwhile, Police Station Bandkorai under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqibullah Khan along with SHO Malik Imran during the operation recovered 700 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Arslan, son of Elahi Bakhsh resident of Zamirabad. During another action, 550 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Abid son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Zamirabad. The police arrested both drug peddlers as per law.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.