Dera Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, 3 Kg Narcotics Recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested three drug peddlers and recovered over 3 kg of narcotics from their possession in the limits of Paroa Police station.

According to the police spokesman, Under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the Dera District Police is continuing its operations against criminal elements indiscriminately.

Poroa Police Station, under the leadership of SDPO Porwa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan, while conducting an operation against drug dealers, arrested Amanullah son of Khudabakhsh, resident of Gadiwala, and police recovered 1370 grams of hashish along with the sale money of Rs.

15480 from his possession.

Similarly, Police recovered 1355 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Saleem Rajput, resident of Tauseefabad and arrested the accused as per the law.

Meanwhile, 355 grams of ice recovered from the possession of Rais Khan son of Naeem Khan, resident of Eidgah, and arrested the accused as per the law.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

