Dera Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover over 2 Kg of hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, local police continue their crackdown against drug dealers and criminal elements across the district.

According to the spokesperson of Dera Police, officers from Dera Town Police Station, led by SDPO Sadar Circle Syed Saghir Abbas Gilani and SHO Muhammad Ali Khan, conducted successful operations resulting in the arrest of three individuals involved in narcotics trade.

During the operations, police recovered 1,075 grams of hashish from the possession of Tahir Khan, son of Abdul Razzaq, resident of Zhob, Balochistan, and 1,045 grams of hashish from Abdul Samad, son of Amin Gul, resident of Darazinda, belonging to the Shirani area.

In a separate case, the police also arrested Zareef Khan, son of Zar Gul, resident of Zafarabad in connection with criminal activity. All accused were taken into custody in accordance with legal procedures, and separate cases have been registered.

The Dera Police reaffirmed their commitment to taking strict and indiscriminate action against all forms of criminal activity, especially drug trafficking, to ensure peace and public safety in the district.