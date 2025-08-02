Dera Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Over 2 Kg Of Hashish
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, local police continue their crackdown against drug dealers and criminal elements across the district.
According to the spokesperson of Dera Police, officers from Dera Town Police Station, led by SDPO Sadar Circle Syed Saghir Abbas Gilani and SHO Muhammad Ali Khan, conducted successful operations resulting in the arrest of three individuals involved in narcotics trade.
During the operations, police recovered 1,075 grams of hashish from the possession of Tahir Khan, son of Abdul Razzaq, resident of Zhob, Balochistan, and 1,045 grams of hashish from Abdul Samad, son of Amin Gul, resident of Darazinda, belonging to the Shirani area.
In a separate case, the police also arrested Zareef Khan, son of Zar Gul, resident of Zafarabad in connection with criminal activity. All accused were taken into custody in accordance with legal procedures, and separate cases have been registered.
The Dera Police reaffirmed their commitment to taking strict and indiscriminate action against all forms of criminal activity, especially drug trafficking, to ensure peace and public safety in the district.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..44 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles44 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago