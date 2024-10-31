Dera Police Arrest 3 Outlaws :1250g Hashish Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Dera police on Thursday arrested three outlaws including drug peddlers and warned criminal and recovered 1250 grams of hashish during the successful operations in the limits of Bandkorai Police station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the operations are going against the criminals without any discrimination.
Police Station Bandkorai under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqibullah Khan along with SHO Malik Imran during the operation recovered 700 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Arslan, son of Elahi Bakhsh resident of Zamirabad,
Similarly, 550 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Abid son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Zamirabad.
The police arrested the both drug peddlers as per law.
Meanwhile, police arrested the accused Rakbiaz son of Shah Qiyaz resident of District Bannu. The accused was wanted to local police in the case of abduction. The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
