Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Police, during a successful operation against criminals, arrested three accused and recovered weapons from their possession, said the district police spokesman on Friday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat, Paniyala Police Station, City Police Station, and Bandkorai Police Station conducted operations against the outlaws and arrested three accused named Johar Ali, Waqar Aslam, and Azeem.

During the operation Paniyala Police recovered a 30-bore pistol with 17 cartridges from accused Johar Ali, son of Mirza Ali, resident of Wanda sheru.

The city police recovered a 30-bore pistol, a 9-mm pistol and 23 cartridges from accused Waqar, son of Aslam, resident of new Bannu Chongi.

While in another operation, Bandkorai police in Kech area arrested accused Azim, son of Gul Nawaz and recovered 9-mm pistol with 10 cartridges.

Separate cases have been registered in different police stations against the nabbed persons.