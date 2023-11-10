Dera police arrest 307 outlaws, recover NCP items worth over Rs 233 m in Oct

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Dera police on Friday claimed to have arrested 307 accused including nine absconders recovering non custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 233 million, over 32 kilogram drugs, a cache of arms and ammunition over the last month.

Following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, the district police under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani intensified operations against all crimes especially smuggling of NCP items across the district, said a police spokesman.

Giving details, he said the district police have recovered NCP items including Diesel, petrol, vehicles and others worth around Rs 233.

1 million.

Similarly, he said the police also recovered a cache of arms including 03 Kalashnikovs, 55 pistols, 27 guns, 04 rifles, two daggers and 707 cartridges during the last month.

While taking action against the menace of drugs, he said, the district police recovered 2.304 kg of Ice drug, 25.226 kg of hashish, 3.885 kg of heroin, 1.8 kg opium and five bottles of liquor.

The spokesman said that besides proclaimed offenders, the police arrested a total of 307 accused including 68 drug dealers, 63 for possessing illegal arms, nine absconders, 51 for illegal stay in hotels and 116 suspects.