Dera Police Arrest 4 Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Dera police arrest 4 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Dera police during an operation against the criminal elements, arrested four outlaws and recovered weopons and drugs.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police station Shaheed Nawab under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Umar Iqbal Khan during a crackdown on criminal elements, arrested accused Al-Amin, son of Muhammad Afzal resident of Wanda Maddat who was wanted to local police in a murder case, police also recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition his possession.

During another action one 30-bore pistol with ammunition was recovered from the accused Naseemullah son of Shafiullah resident of Wanda Maddat and 12-bore repeater gun with ammunition was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Nauman son of Abdul Aziz resident of Nalgi.

While the accused Muhammad Ismail, son of Makhdoom Baloch resident of Rahmanikhel was arrested and 01 pistol of 30 bore, 150 grams of hashish and 37 grams of ice were recovered from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and start investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan