Dera Police Arrest 42 Proclaimed Offenders Among 400 Accused In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dera police arrest 42 proclaimed offenders among 400 accused in March

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police arrested 400 accused including 42 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and cache of arms during various operations conducted against anti-social elements across the district during last month.

Sharing the performance report of the last month, the police spokesman said the district police were committed to protecting lives and property of citizens and as part of such efforts several operations conducted in various parts of the district.

During these operations, the police among other accused apprehended 42 proclaimed offenders who were wanted to police in several cases and recovered 04 hand grenades, 05 rifles, 83 pistols, 22 guns, 08 Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, 02 daggers and 5384 cartridges from the arrested accused.

The police also conducted operations against menace of drugs and seized a total of around 213 kilograms of hashish, 5.566 kg of heroin, 3 kg ice-drugs 180 gram of opium and 2815 bottles of liquor during this period.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani appreciating the performance of police said the Dera Police were effectively and bravely fighting against all kinds of crimes and had offered supreme sacrifices for the sake of peace in the area.

