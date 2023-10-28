Dera police arrest 5 outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Dera police arrested five outlaws and recovered drugs and weapons during a successful operation against criminal elements in the limits of Paharpur police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Khabab Wali Baloch conducted operations against criminal elements.

During the operation, the police arrested Ziaullah and recovered one Kalashnikov with fitted magazine and 05 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

During another operation, one pistol with 03 cartridges was seized from the possession of Mai Khan resident of Kahawar.

Similarly, Khalid resident of Mohalla Muawiya Nagar Paharpur was arrested and police recovered 145 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, two accused Khalil and Saeed Ahmed resident of Maqbool Abad Paharpur were arrested, both were wanted to local police in the cases of sexual assault.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.