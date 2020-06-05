Dera police arrest 53 proclaimed offender among 148 suspects in one month

The district police 53 proclaimed offenders among 148 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements during the last month

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police 53 proclaimed offenders among 148 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements during the last month.

According to police, the police apprehended those outlaws in May during 33 search and strike operations under National Action Plan on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt� Wahid Mehmood.

These operations were conducted in five circles including City, Saddar, Prova, Pharpur and Kulachi in which the police recovered 18 kalanshankovs, two kalovs, 25 rifles,50 guns, 103 pistols, eight knives and 2495 rounds of different bores.

The police also checked 3166 houses and three hotels under National Action Plan and registered cases against 47 unregistered tenants.

The police also conducted crackdown against drugs and seized a total of over 92 kilogram hashish, over five gram heroin, 120 opium, over 15 kg bhang, over one kg ice-drug and 38 bottles of wine.

The police conducted snap checking at 819 places and checked data of total 4791 vehicles besides data of 68097 of suspicious persons.

During checking, one proclaimed offender was arrested. The police also took action against aerial firing and arrested 11 accused and cases were registered against them.

Action was also taken against Petroleum Act under which 13 cases were registered. During these operations the police held 13 people and recovered 3427 liters smuggled diesel and 710 liters petrol from their possession. The police also took seized several non-custom paid vehicles.