Dera Police Arrest 6 Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested Six outlaws including proclaimed offenders and recovered weopons from their possession in the limits of City and Cantt police stations on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, City police station led by SDPO Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Khan with police team conducted a search and strike operation in different localities.
During the raid the police arrested the accused Dilawar Khan son of Muhammad Rafiq, Shahzad son of Bazak Khan, resident of Zafarabad Colony and Arfi Khan son of Abdullah resident of Qayyum Nagar and recovered one Kalashnikov with 87 cartridges, one rifle 222 bore with 24 cartridges and two 9mm pistols with 29 cartridges from their possession.
Similarly, in the second operation, the police team arrested the accused, Farooq, Ismail, and Laikdad. The accused wanted to police in different cases.
Meanwhile, the team of Cantt police station arrested the criminal wanted to local police in six different cases. The accused identified as Abid Ali, son of Muhammad Younis resident of Eidgah.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Under-training officers visit BFC Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
85 drug-peddlers arrested2 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 30,000-litre substandard oil in Burewala2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police impounds 963 unfit public service vehicles11 minutes ago
-
Catch-up campaign to vaccinate kids under way successfully: DC12 minutes ago
-
DG Population chairs meeting22 minutes ago
-
Jewelry worth over 16 crores stolen in Sandra Lahore22 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy's operation to seize 1.3 tons of narcotics32 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam consoles death of Mir Humyan Marri42 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal- pays tributes to Karsaz martyrs51 minutes ago
-
WSSCM launches recovery operation to address Rs. 13.7 Million in outstanding utility bills52 minutes ago