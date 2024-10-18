Dera police arrest 6 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested Six outlaws including proclaimed offenders and recovered weopons from their possession in the limits of City and Cantt police stations on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, City police station led by SDPO Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Khan with police team conducted a search and strike operation in different localities.

During the raid the police arrested the accused Dilawar Khan son of Muhammad Rafiq, Shahzad son of Bazak Khan, resident of Zafarabad Colony and Arfi Khan son of Abdullah resident of Qayyum Nagar and recovered one Kalashnikov with 87 cartridges, one rifle 222 bore with 24 cartridges and two 9mm pistols with 29 cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, in the second operation, the police team arrested the accused, Farooq, Ismail, and Laikdad. The accused wanted to police in different cases.

Meanwhile, the team of Cantt police station arrested the criminal wanted to local police in six different cases. The accused identified as Abid Ali, son of Muhammad Younis resident of Eidgah.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.