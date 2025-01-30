Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest 6 Outlaws; Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested six outlaws including drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police operations against criminal elements are continue indiscriminately.

Police Station Dera Town under the leadership of SDPO Circle ASP Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Asghar Khan Wazir conducted successful operations and seized 275 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Qaizar son of Umar Hayat resident of Maddi.

During another action, police arrested Muhammad Mumtaz Khan, son of Zahoor Khan resident of Maddi and recovered 30 bore pistol with 04 cartridges.

Similarly, Anas Jahangir, son of Jahangir resident of Bihari Colony was arrested and police recovered 30-bore pistol with 04 cartridges from his possession. Gul Shah, son of Nawaz Khan, resident of Tajuri Langar Khel was arrested and police recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, son of Qaizar Khan and Muhammad Dawood, son of Sona Khan were arrested for violating the National Action Plan.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

