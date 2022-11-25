Dera police arrest 7 outlaws; arms, drugs recovered

Dera police during a successful operation against the criminals arrested seven accused and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, said district police spokesman on Friday

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against the criminals arrested seven accused and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, said district police spokesman on Friday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib, Paniyala, Dera Town and Chaudhwan Police conducted operations against the outlaws and arrested seven accused.

According to the details, Paniyala Police carried out a successful operation against the criminals and arrested three accused and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

SHO Chaudhwan Aurangzeb Khan, conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation and recovered a total of 380 grams of hashish and 40 grams of ice from drug dealers Kamran and Abdul Khaliq.

SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Hussain arrested two drug dealers Imran and Arshad and recovered a total of 330 grams of hashish, 480 grams of heroin and 20 grams of ice from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.