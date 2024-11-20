Dera police arrest 8 outlaws: 1740g drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements, arrested eight outlaws including proclaimed offender and drug peddlers recovered 1290 grams of heroin, 450 grams of ice from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements of District Police are continuing indiscriminately.

Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibatin Khan and PASI Shahrukh, while carrying out successful operations against criminal elements and drug dealers, seized 275 grams of heroin from Shabbir son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Basti Dirkhanwali.

The police recovered 275 grams of heroin from the possession of Shaukat Ali, son of Naushir resident of Dirkhanwali.

Police arrested Muhammad Imran son of Sona Khan Basti Dirkhanwali and arrested 275 grams of ice from his possession. During another action 270 grams of heroin was recovered from Farhan son of Muhammad Tariq resident of Kachi Payand Khan. Ajab Khan son of Sona resident of Muriali was arrested and police recovered 220 grams of heroin from his possession.

Similarly, Police arrested Arshad Nawaz, son of Shah Nawaz resident of Muriali and recovered 220 grams of ice from his possession.

Muhammad Osama, son of Muhammad Saleem Rajput resident of Tariq Abad was arrested and 250 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Police arrested the accused Muhammad Gul son of Mirbat Bittani resident of Tank, who wanted to local police in the case of attempt to murder.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

