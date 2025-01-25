Dera Police Arrest 8 Outlaws
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested eight outlaws including drug peddlers and thieves and recovered narcotics, weapon and stolen items in the limits of Shorkot and Paroa Police Stations on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of Dera District Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.
Shorkot Police Station under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman along with SHO Khanzada Khan successfully carried out operations against criminals and arrested wanted criminals Zawar son of Shahjahan, resident of Paharpur, Majid son of Ajab, resident of Paharpur, as per procedure.
Bahawal son of Umar Gul, resident of Gulshan Colony was arrested and police recovered 220 grams of ice from his possession.
Another accused Muhammad Jasim son of Muhammad Ali, resident of Dial Road was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition.
Meanwhile Hussain son of Ghulam Qasim, resident of Shorkot was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition.
Similarly, Paroa Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan traced the unknown accused wanted in theft incidents and recovered a solar fan and a 100 volt battery from the possession of Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Haji Bahawal, a resident of Jatta, while Imtiaz Hussain son of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Hazara Pakka, and Naseem son of Rabnawaz, a resident of Mochi, Babur Pakka were arrested and recovered stolen items from their possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police arrest 8 outlaws2 minutes ago
-
Private sector to take charge of Multan cleanliness from Feb 222 minutes ago
-
Tariq Khan's car flips over at Hub auto car event, marshal hurt12 minutes ago
-
167 contesting on 51 wards of district councils in Balochistan’s LG polls12 minutes ago
-
Women, poor benefit as registration under BISP continues12 minutes ago
-
Monitoring Centre established to keep vigil over Balochistan LG polls12 minutes ago
-
68 professional beggars detained12 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court22 minutes ago
-
Justice Ayesha urges foreign alumni to enrich others with their knowledge22 minutes ago
-
Two POs nabbed22 minutes ago
-
Tribute to literary legend: Aslam Ansari Auditorium inaugurated22 minutes ago
-
13 arrested22 minutes ago