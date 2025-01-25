Dera police arrest 8 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested eight outlaws including drug peddlers and thieves and recovered narcotics, weapon and stolen items in the limits of Shorkot and Paroa Police Stations on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of Dera District Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Shorkot Police Station under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman along with SHO Khanzada Khan successfully carried out operations against criminals and arrested wanted criminals Zawar son of Shahjahan, resident of Paharpur, Majid son of Ajab, resident of Paharpur, as per procedure.

Bahawal son of Umar Gul, resident of Gulshan Colony was arrested and police recovered 220 grams of ice from his possession.

Another accused Muhammad Jasim son of Muhammad Ali, resident of Dial Road was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition.

Meanwhile Hussain son of Ghulam Qasim, resident of Shorkot was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition.

Similarly, Paroa Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan traced the unknown accused wanted in theft incidents and recovered a solar fan and a 100 volt battery from the possession of Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Haji Bahawal, a resident of Jatta, while Imtiaz Hussain son of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Hazara Pakka, and Naseem son of Rabnawaz, a resident of Mochi, Babur Pakka were arrested and recovered stolen items from their possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.