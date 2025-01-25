Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest 8 Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Dera police arrest 8 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested eight outlaws including drug peddlers and thieves and recovered narcotics, weapon and stolen items in the limits of Shorkot and Paroa Police Stations on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of Dera District Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Shorkot Police Station under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman along with SHO Khanzada Khan successfully carried out operations against criminals and arrested wanted criminals Zawar son of Shahjahan, resident of Paharpur, Majid son of Ajab, resident of Paharpur, as per procedure.

Bahawal son of Umar Gul, resident of Gulshan Colony was arrested and police recovered 220 grams of ice from his possession.

Another accused Muhammad Jasim son of Muhammad Ali, resident of Dial Road was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition.

Meanwhile Hussain son of Ghulam Qasim, resident of Shorkot was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition.

Similarly, Paroa Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan traced the unknown accused wanted in theft incidents and recovered a solar fan and a 100 volt battery from the possession of Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Haji Bahawal, a resident of Jatta, while Imtiaz Hussain son of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Hazara Pakka, and Naseem son of Rabnawaz, a resident of Mochi, Babur Pakka were arrested and recovered stolen items from their possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Recent Stories

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

2 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

2 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

3 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

3 hours ago
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

3 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

4 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan