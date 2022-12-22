Dera police arrest a proclaimed offender

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender and narcotics dealer during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements.

According to the spokesman, Karri Khaisor police station under the leadership of DSP Pharpur circle Aftab Alam Khan conducted operations against criminals and narcotics dealers at different areas within limits of Karri Khaisor police station.

During the operation, the police arrested a proclaimed offender and narcotics dealer, Muhammad Saleem and Gul Khan. Both accused were put behind bars.