Dera Police Arrest Accused In Murder Of Four

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Dera Police arrest accused in murder of four

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Dera Police on Saturday arrested an accused who killed four people in a land dispute last month. The accused, Mirbaz was arrested during a successful operation in the limits of Yarik police station.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Raouf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Yarik Police Station Abdul Ghaffar Khan with Police team arrested the accused Mirbaz a resident of Chanda who was wanted by police in attempt to murder and murder cases. According to report, the accused killed four persons and injured two other by firing over the land dispute during last month.

The police also recovered the Kalashnikov rifle with magazine and 15 cartridges.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

