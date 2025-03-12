Open Menu

DERA Police Arrest Accused Of blind murder case

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DERA police arrest accused of blind murder case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a blind mur­der case, arresting its accused.

According to police spokesman, the Bandkorai Police received a report from Inayat Ullah son of Habibullah, a resident of Shorkot area a few days ago, stating that his brother, Saeedullah, had been missing since February 28, 2025.

He suspected that Saeedullah had been murdered by his own son Najibullah and wife Fatima.

In response, a team of Bandkorai police station led by SHO Amanullah Kundi initiated an inquiry and included Najibullah in the investigation.

During a preliminary interrogation, Najibullah confessed that due to some domestic disputes, he along with his mother had killed Saeedullah by an axe and buried his body in the courtyard of their house.

Following this revelation, the police team conducted a search, drugging up the courtyard, and recovered the body of Saeedullah, son of Habibullah.

The accused, Najibullah and Fatima, were arrested, and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered.

APP/akt

