DERA Police Arrest Accused Of blind murder case
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case, arresting its accused.
According to police spokesman, the Bandkorai Police received a report from Inayat Ullah son of Habibullah, a resident of Shorkot area a few days ago, stating that his brother, Saeedullah, had been missing since February 28, 2025.
He suspected that Saeedullah had been murdered by his own son Najibullah and wife Fatima.
In response, a team of Bandkorai police station led by SHO Amanullah Kundi initiated an inquiry and included Najibullah in the investigation.
During a preliminary interrogation, Najibullah confessed that due to some domestic disputes, he along with his mother had killed Saeedullah by an axe and buried his body in the courtyard of their house.
Following this revelation, the police team conducted a search, drugging up the courtyard, and recovered the body of Saeedullah, son of Habibullah.
The accused, Najibullah and Fatima, were arrested, and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DERA police arrest accused of blind murder case6 minutes ago
-
Various arrested during police crackdown in Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf strongly condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express6 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother16 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman16 minutes ago
-
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admi ..18 minutes ago
-
800 sugar bags seized26 minutes ago
-
DC orders making city more beautiful, green26 minutes ago
-
Winners of STEAM competitions awarded laptops26 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in robbery-murder arrested26 minutes ago
-
Rs 2m fine imposed for overpricing26 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk for women protection held in Lodhran26 minutes ago