Dera Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspects, Launch Strike Operation In Border Hills

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Dera police carried out decisive actions against criminals in separate operations, arresting two suspects in an attempted murder case and conducting a large-scale search and strike operation in the hilly border areas near Mianwali.

On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the Dera Town Police, led by SDPO Suburbs Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and SHO Muhammad Subtain Khan, arrested two suspects nominated in an attempted murder case.

The suspects were identified as Islamuddin, son of Zordeen, resident of Kotkai, and Azmatullah, son of Mawi Khan, resident of Sararogha, South Waziristan.

The police teams were also conducting raids to apprehend the third accused, Waheed Mehsud of South Waziristan.

In a separate action, SP Paharpur Division Syed Asad Ali Shah and SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal, along with SHOs and heavy contingents, led a search and strike operation in the border hills and adjacent villages near Mianwali district.

The houses were checked and cleared, while hideouts of wanted criminals were set ablaze.

