Dera police arrest criminal wanted in theft cases

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Dera police during the successful operation arrested the criminal who wanted in 04 cases of robbery and theft, Stolen goods worth Rs 250,000 recovered in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police is continuing its operations against criminal elements indiscriminately.

Dera Town Police Station,under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman along with SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, successfully arrested the wanted criminal Rehmatullah son of Wazir Suleman Khel resident of Munizabad. The criminal wanted to local police in 04 cases of robbery and theft, and police recovered the stolen goods worth Rs 250,000 from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.