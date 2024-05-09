Dera police arrest dacoit with Rs 600,000 snatched cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a dacoit recovering Rs 600,000 cash from him in a successful operation conducted in the limits of City police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur conducted a successful operation arresting accused Muhammad Younis son of Nadir Khan, a resident of Lakki Marwat, who was wanted to police in multiple dacoity cases.

The police also recovered Rs 600,000 cash snatched in a dacoity case in which Rs 2.5 million were snatched.

It is worth mentioning here that the police have already recovered Rs 1.9 million cash in the same case from an accomplice of the above mentioned accused.