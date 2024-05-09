Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Dacoit With Rs 600,000 Snatched Cash

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dera police arrest dacoit with Rs 600,000 snatched cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a dacoit recovering Rs 600,000 cash from him in a successful operation conducted in the limits of City police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur conducted a successful operation arresting accused Muhammad Younis son of Nadir Khan, a resident of Lakki Marwat, who was wanted to police in multiple dacoity cases.

The police also recovered Rs 600,000 cash snatched in a dacoity case in which Rs 2.5 million were snatched.

It is worth mentioning here that the police have already recovered Rs 1.9 million cash in the same case from an accomplice of the above mentioned accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Same Circle Lakki Marwat From Million

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan