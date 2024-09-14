Dera Police Arrest Eight Outlaws
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Dera police during a successful operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements arrested eight accused and recovered 1293 grams of heroin, and 1325 grams of ice from their possession in the limits of Cantt and City police station on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.
City Circle Police led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Cantt Police Station Sabatin Hussain and SHO Police Station City Zeeshan Iqbal conducting successful operations against drug dealers and criminal elements.
According to the details, 245 grams of heroin recovered from the possession of Muhammad Nauman, son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Muriali and police arrested the accused as per the rules. Another accused Muhammad Hanif son of Muhammad Rafiq, was arrested and police recovered 110 grams of ice from his possession.
Muhammad Imran son of Shahnawaz resident of Ejazabad was arrested and police recovered 210 grams of heroin and 375 grams of ice from his possession.
Meanwhile, police arrested accused Muhammad Tanveer son of Syeduddin resident of Mohalla Gusaiyanwala in fake cheque case.
Similarly, City police station seized 355 grams of ice and 390 grams of heroin from the possession of Israr son of Manzoor resident of Farooq Azam. Police arrested drug peddler Irfan son of Abdul Rahman resident of Mohalla Jogianwala and recovered 390 grams of ice and 350 grams of heroin from his possession. 95 grams of ice recovered from the possession of Muhammad Ayub son of Farooq resident of Bab-e- Dera.
During another action Kamran son of Zaman resident of Mohalla Hafiz Mirin was arrested and police recovered 98 grams of heroin from his possession.
The police separately registered the cases against the arrested persons in the city and Cantt police stations and started further investigations.
