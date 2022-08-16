Dera police arrest fake army officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Dera police have arrested a man for impersonating as an army officer and recovered a uniform from him, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said a police team, led by City Police Station SHO Khanzada Khan, arrested the fraudster in army uniform in the limits of City Police station.

The arrested man was impersonating an army officer in public by wearing army uniform. He had intentions of looting citizens by claiming to be a security official.

The fraudster man, who was traced and arrested immediately, was identified as Amir Muawia, a resident of Behari Colony.

The police have registered a case.