Dera police arrest five accused during operations

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police on Monday conducted crackdown against drugs and illegal weapons in various parts of the district.

During those operations, the police have claimed that five accused including two drug dealers were arrested.

Giving details, it was stated that Police arrested Humayun Khan near Qayum Nagar and recovered 1400 gram hashish from his possession.

Darazanda police held Ikramullah at Pirni Paket, Darazanda and recovered 520 gram hashish and 55 gram heroin from his possession.

The police also arrested three accused and recovered three pistols and 16 cartridges. Separate cases were registered against the accused.