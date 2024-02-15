Dera police arrest five accused involved in multiple theft cases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The district police on Thursday arrested five accused involved in multiple theft cases and recovered stolen items from them.

According to the police spokesman, the action was taken by Saddar police station as per directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

He said Station House Officer(SHO) Saddar police station Malik Sajid along with SDPO Sadar Circle Muhammad Salim Baloch launched coordinated efforts to apprehend the accused.

As a result, they arrested five accused and recovered stolen items including 52 solar plates, five fans, a rickshaw loader, stolen motorcycle sales amounting to Rs 12000 and a stolen rickshaw loader.

He said that further investigation was underway.