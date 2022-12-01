UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Five Accused, Recover Arms, Ammunition

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The district police here on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered arms and ammunition during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the district.

According to police, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Panyala Police Station Sardar Azimullah Khan conducted an operation against outlaws in the area and arrested five accused.

In first action, the police arrested Muhammad Imran who had gone into hiding and recovered one 30-bore pistol with five catridges.

Similarly, the police also apprehended Shah Zaman, Noor Zaman, Faizur Rehman and Saifullah after a court canceled their bail application.

The police recovered a 12-bore repeater with a magazine and five cartridges during investigation and registered a case.

Separately, the police recovered 60 grams hashish from Gul Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Dera police impounded dozens of motorcycles running on roads without number plates.

