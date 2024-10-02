Dera police arrest five criminals including drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested five accused including drug peddlers and recovered 880 grams of ice, 746 grams of heroin and weapon from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested five accused including drug peddlers and recovered 880 grams of ice, 746 grams of heroin and weapon from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.

Police station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain conducted operations against criminal elements. During the raid the police team arrested Mehraban son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Musa Town and recovered 371 grams of heroin and a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During another action, Muhammad Fahim son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Muriyali was arrested and 540 grams of ice recovered from his possession.

Police arrested Sikandar Yar son of Umar Yar resident of Falkabad and recovered 375 grams of heroin and 340 grams of ice from his possession.

Similarly, Khabab Baloch son of Nooruddin resident of Thatta Balochanwala was arrested and single pistol of 30 bore with 04 cartridges was recovered from his possession and Muhammad Imran son of Gul Sher was arrested with 30-bore pistol and 10 cartridges.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.