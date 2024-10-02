Dera Police Arrest Five Criminals Including Drug Peddlers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 07:58 PM
Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested five accused including drug peddlers and recovered 880 grams of ice, 746 grams of heroin and weapon from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Wednesday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested five accused including drug peddlers and recovered 880 grams of ice, 746 grams of heroin and weapon from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.
Police station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain conducted operations against criminal elements. During the raid the police team arrested Mehraban son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Musa Town and recovered 371 grams of heroin and a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.
During another action, Muhammad Fahim son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Muriyali was arrested and 540 grams of ice recovered from his possession.
Police arrested Sikandar Yar son of Umar Yar resident of Falkabad and recovered 375 grams of heroin and 340 grams of ice from his possession.
Similarly, Khabab Baloch son of Nooruddin resident of Thatta Balochanwala was arrested and single pistol of 30 bore with 04 cartridges was recovered from his possession and Muhammad Imran son of Gul Sher was arrested with 30-bore pistol and 10 cartridges.
Police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals
MPA stresses basic amenities' provision to children in public schools
KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs procedure for hotel industry
ETPB reclaims land worth Rs. 158.8m in Lahore
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two
Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar
729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far
Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations
SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt
IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA stresses basic amenities' provision to children in public schools2 minutes ago
-
ETPB reclaims land worth Rs. 158.8m in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two2 hours ago
-
Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar2 hours ago
-
729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations2 hours ago
-
SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt2 hours ago
-
IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies2 hours ago
-
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches2 hours ago
-
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan2 hours ago
-
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off2 hours ago
-
Shukar Police guns down two dacoits2 hours ago