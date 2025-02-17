Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Five Gamblers, Recover Rs 40,300 Cash

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Dera police arrest five gamblers, recover Rs 40,300 cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The district police claimed to have arrested five gamblers recovering a total of Rs 40,300 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within the limits of Giloti police station.

According to the police spokesman, a team of Giloti police led by SDPO Paniala Circle Basharat Khan along with SHO Malik Imran raided at a gambling den and arrested five gamblers namely Gulzaman son of Akhtar Zaman, Sami Ullah son of Behram, Hikmat Ullah son of Kishmasheen Khan, Zareen Badshah son of Kaleem Shah and Rabnawaz son of Umar Khan.

The police also recovered Rs 40,300 stake money and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from them during the raid and registered a case.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI ..

Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector

1 minute ago
 China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies ..

China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAV ..

India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

2 hours ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

2 hours ago
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

3 hours ago
 DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

4 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan