Dera Police Arrest Five Gamblers, Recover Rs 40,300 Cash
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The district police claimed to have arrested five gamblers recovering a total of Rs 40,300 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within the limits of Giloti police station.
According to the police spokesman, a team of Giloti police led by SDPO Paniala Circle Basharat Khan along with SHO Malik Imran raided at a gambling den and arrested five gamblers namely Gulzaman son of Akhtar Zaman, Sami Ullah son of Behram, Hikmat Ullah son of Kishmasheen Khan, Zareen Badshah son of Kaleem Shah and Rabnawaz son of Umar Khan.
The police also recovered Rs 40,300 stake money and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from them during the raid and registered a case.
APP/akt
