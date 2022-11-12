UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Five Outlaws; Arms Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Dera Police arrest five outlaws; arms recovered

Dera police on Saturday arrested five outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from the accused persons during various operations and registered cases against them

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Dera police on Saturday arrested five outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from the accused persons during various operations and registered cases against them.

According to the details, during the operation, police recovered a 30-bore pistol with five cartridges from the accused Dost Mohammad and arrested him.

Kirri Khasor police during the raid recovered a 30-bore pistol along with 25 cartridges from Abdul Rasheed son of Muhammad Shaaban at Uthog bridge.

The Parowa police also recovered a pistol and five cartridges from Rizwan son of Sherzaman resident of Basti Dhandla.

While in the second operation, one twelve-bore gun and seven cartridges were recovered from accused Azmat son of Ehsanullah, while one twelve-bore gun with two cartridges was recovered from Zarif son of Sharif Baloch resident of Parowa and police arrested both accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

BUITEMS playing pivotal role in Balochistan's educ ..

BUITEMS playing pivotal role in Balochistan's education uplift, says experts

1 minute ago
 Italy's La Scala Says Canceling Russian Opera 'Bor ..

Italy's La Scala Says Canceling Russian Opera 'Boris Godunov' Would Mean Punishi ..

1 minute ago
 FBR policy based on direct tax dominated system

FBR policy based on direct tax dominated system

1 minute ago
 US Democrats close in on Senate majority

US Democrats close in on Senate majority

1 minute ago
 CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to faci ..

CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree

5 minutes ago
 SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri p ..

SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri police stations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.