Dera police arrest five outlaws; recover narcotics, stolen goods

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police have tightened noose against the criminals and anti-social elements and arrested five outlaws on Tuesday recovering narcotics and stolen items from them.

According to police spokesman, a team of Paharpur police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle, Muhammad Imran Kundi along with SHO Paharpur, Zafar Abbas arrested four accused involved in theft, robbery and murder cases. The police also recovered stolen goods from them.

The police traced and arrested Shaukat Ullah son of Asmat Ullah resident of Syed Wali accused in theft case and recovered a solar plate and three water pumps from him.

In another action, the Paharpur police during a raid arrested two absconders involved in murder and attempt to murder case.

The accused arrested were identified as Hazrat Ullah son of Atta Ullah and Sher Zaman son of Nasrullah residents of Beiliwala.

Moreover, the Paharpur police arrested accused Fathullah Fatti son of Shaista Khan resident of Laar area who was wanted by police in several cases of murder and kidnapping.

Similarly, a police team of Gomal University Police Station led by DSP Paroa Circle, Malik Abid Iqbal and SHO Sana Ullah Niazi arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered one kilogram hashish from him.

The police team, taking action on a tip off, arrested notorious drug dealer Riaz Badshah son of Amir Badshah resident of Laghari Gate, Mujahidnagar. The police also recovered one kilogram hashish from him and registered a case against the accused arrested.