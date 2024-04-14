Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Four Drugs Dealers

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Dera police arrest four drugs dealers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested four accused and recovered a huge quantity of drugs during an ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the area.

According to the police spokesman, as part of operations which were underway against anti-social elements under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, the cantt police arrested those drug dealers including Mansoor, Shahzad, Abdul Sattar and Abdul Manan.

The police recovered 715 grams ice drug, 225 grams and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Cases were registered against each of the accused and further formalities were started.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Nasir From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

7 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

17 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

17 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

17 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

17 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

17 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

17 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

17 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

17 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan