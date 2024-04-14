Dera police arrest four drugs dealers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested four accused and recovered a huge quantity of drugs during an ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the area.

According to the police spokesman, as part of operations which were underway against anti-social elements under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, the cantt police arrested those drug dealers including Mansoor, Shahzad, Abdul Sattar and Abdul Manan.

The police recovered 715 grams ice drug, 225 grams and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Cases were registered against each of the accused and further formalities were started.