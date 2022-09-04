UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Four Narcotics Dealers, Recover Stolen Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police have launched a crackdown against thieves and narcotics dealers across the district.

According to the police spokesperson, the crackdown has been launched on the directives of the District Police Officer(DPO) to eliminate crimes and the menace of drugs from society.

Station House Officer(SHO) Gul Sher Khan and his party recovered a car(BKV-059) bearing 2017 Model and arrested the accused who had stolen the car within limits of Cantt Police Station three months ago.

In other actions, the police arrested three narcotics dealers who were identified as Muwiyah, Maskeem Shah, Samiullah and Imran Irshad and recovered a total of 570 gram hashish and 220 gram ice-drugs from their possession.

Cases were registered and further formalities were started.

