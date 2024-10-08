Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Four Thieves, Recover Rs 1 M Cash

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dera police arrest four thieves, recover Rs 1 m cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested four accused allegedly involved in a theft cases and recovered Rs One million cash from them here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police spokesperson, the thieves were traced and arrested during ongoing operation conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood and led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan and SHO Gulsher Khan.

He added the arrested accused namely Qaiser Iqbal son of Abdul Rasheed, Syed Ayaz son of Miraz Ali, Hameed Ullah son of Ashraf Ullah and Shahid Ullah son of Nawab Khan were involved in multiple theft cases.

The police have recovered Rs One million which they earned after selling the stolen goods including electric batteries, solar inverters and converters.

The accused were taken into custody while further investigation was underway, he added.

