Dera police arrest lady smuggler with over 11 kg hashish

The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a lady drug peddler at Muddi road within limits of Dera town police station here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a lady drug peddler at Muddi road within limits of Dera town police station here on Thursday.

According to police, the NET and police team headed by DSP Saddar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan along with SHO Dera Town police station Mukhtiyar Hussain arrested a burqa-clad lady when she fell off a motorcyle ridden by her facilitator who lost control over the bike as he saw the police party ahead.

The police personnel got suspicious and a lady constable searched the woman. Upon search the police recovered more than 11 kilograms of hashish from her possession.

The police arrested the accused and the facilitator and put them behind bars.