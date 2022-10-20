UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Lady Smuggler With Over 11 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Dera police arrest lady smuggler with over 11 kg hashish

The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a lady drug peddler at Muddi road within limits of Dera town police station here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a lady drug peddler at Muddi road within limits of Dera town police station here on Thursday.

According to police, the NET and police team headed by DSP Saddar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan along with SHO Dera Town police station Mukhtiyar Hussain arrested a burqa-clad lady when she fell off a motorcyle ridden by her facilitator who lost control over the bike as he saw the police party ahead.

The police personnel got suspicious and a lady constable searched the woman. Upon search the police recovered more than 11 kilograms of hashish from her possession.

The police arrested the accused and the facilitator and put them behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

Sherry meets EU envoy to discuss flood-hit regions ..

Sherry meets EU envoy to discuss flood-hit regions' rebuilding, rehabilitation p ..

44 seconds ago
 Sohail (Junior Pro ) and Akhter (senior pro) shine ..

Sohail (Junior Pro ) and Akhter (senior pro) shine in Punjab Open Golf at PAF Sk ..

46 seconds ago
 TMA Lakki Marwat launched cleanliness drive

TMA Lakki Marwat launched cleanliness drive

47 seconds ago
 IFRC working to raise donations for flood-affected ..

IFRC working to raise donations for flood-affected areas in Pakistan

49 seconds ago
 Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

51 seconds ago
 Shaheen Afridi says he remained optimistic to play ..

Shaheen Afridi says he remained optimistic to play World Cup despite injury

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.