Dera Police Arrest Leader Of 12-member Gang Involved In Robberies On CPEC
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The district police tracing over one dozen theft cases busted a 12 -member gang of robbers involved in various robbery activities on Hakla-DIKhan Motorway (CPEC) route and recovered looted items from their possessions here on Friday.
According to a police spokesman, On the instructions of Regional Police Officer, District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, under the supervision of SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan, a special team led by SDPO Paharpur Naqibullah Khan along with SHO Yarik police station Faheem Mumtaz, SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Habib Ullah Khan carried out a successful operation on modern scientific and technical bases and traced over one dozen theft cases and arrested the leader of twelve -member gang involved in various robbery activities on Hakla-DIKhan Motorway (CPEC) route and recovered looted items from their possession.
The arrested accused identified as Nasrullah son of Eid Muhammad resident of Badnikhel and his partner Gulzaman son of Ghulmay resident of Mithikhel Badnikhel.
The police recovered 02 mobile phones, one Kalashnikov, one 9mm pistol. 12-bore rifle, 12-bore repeater with 42 cartridges and cash money of Rupees 65000 were recovered from their possession. The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two Afghans arrested for tearing up Pakistani passport in Abbottabad48 seconds ago
-
PITB chief discusses integration of e-FOAS with S&GAD secretary50 seconds ago
-
PU hold seminar on UPG Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme1 minute ago
-
World Day of Climate Action celebrated at IUB1 minute ago
-
UoS holds solidarity walk for oppressed Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Federal government appoints focal persons for power companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 minute ago
-
Man booked for strangling wife11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC checkpoint in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
571 fish farms operational in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Preparations for AI, technological advancement expo in full swing11 minutes ago
-
NCA organises exhibition on Kashmiris' plight12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 23.5m paid to complainants on In-charge Federal Ombudsman's office22 minutes ago