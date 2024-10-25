Dera police arrest leader of 12-member gang involved in robberies on CPEC

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The district police tracing over one dozen theft cases busted a 12 -member gang of robbers involved in various robbery activities on Hakla-DIKhan Motorway (CPEC) route and recovered looted items from their possessions here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, On the instructions of Regional Police Officer, District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, under the supervision of SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan, a special team led by SDPO Paharpur Naqibullah Khan along with SHO Yarik police station Faheem Mumtaz, SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Habib Ullah Khan carried out a successful operation on modern scientific and technical bases and traced over one dozen theft cases and arrested the leader of twelve -member gang involved in various robbery activities on Hakla-DIKhan Motorway (CPEC) route and recovered looted items from their possession.

The arrested accused identified as Nasrullah son of Eid Muhammad resident of Badnikhel and his partner Gulzaman son of Ghulmay resident of Mithikhel Badnikhel.

The police recovered 02 mobile phones, one Kalashnikov, one 9mm pistol. 12-bore rifle, 12-bore repeater with 42 cartridges and cash money of Rupees 65000 were recovered from their possession. The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.