Dera Police Arrest Most Wanted Criminal During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Dera Police arrest most wanted criminal during Operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In a major breakthrough, police arrested a key suspect wanted in multiple serious crimes. Acting on intelligence, SHO Israr Hussain Baloch of Giloti Police Station led a successful raid that resulted in the arrest of wanted criminal Gulo Khan, son of Sikandar Khan, a resident of Jandar.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect was wanted by both Kulachi and Yarik police stations in connection with murder and attempted murder cases. During the operation, police also recovered an illegal 30-bore pistol from the accused.

A fresh case has been registered against the accused, and investigations are underway to uncover further details.

"Our operations will continue until all dangerous fugitives are behind bars. The safety of the public is our top priority," the police department spokesperson emphasized.

