UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Dera Police arrest outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Dera police, on the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, launched a campaign against absconders and criminal elements and arrested four outlaws in different actions across the district.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police Station Umar Iqbal Khan arrested the accused Arshad Ali son of Mirza Khan resident of Garah Sher Jani.

SHO Dera Town Khalid Javed Lashari arrested the accused Noor Aslam son of islam Khan resident of Tekin during the patrolling and recovered 315 grams of hashish and 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession of the accused.

Similarly SHO police station Parowa Zafar Abbas arrested Muhammad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Shafi resident of Layyah District, wanted in a theft case, was brought to the police station after obtaining bail from the court.

Another accused Muhammad Amir, son of Hathi Khan resident of Wanda Wahani appeared at the police station after being granted bail from the court.

Police have registered the cases against the accused and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Arshad Ali Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

18 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

37 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador fo ..

OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Pa ..

42 minutes ago
 Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of CO ..

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Natio ..

59 minutes ago
 International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimah’s &#039;A&#039 ..

3 hours ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.