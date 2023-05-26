Dera Police arrest outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Dera police, on the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, launched a campaign against absconders and criminal elements and arrested four outlaws in different actions across the district.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police Station Umar Iqbal Khan arrested the accused Arshad Ali son of Mirza Khan resident of Garah Sher Jani.

SHO Dera Town Khalid Javed Lashari arrested the accused Noor Aslam son of islam Khan resident of Tekin during the patrolling and recovered 315 grams of hashish and 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession of the accused.

Similarly SHO police station Parowa Zafar Abbas arrested Muhammad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Shafi resident of Layyah District, wanted in a theft case, was brought to the police station after obtaining bail from the court.

Another accused Muhammad Amir, son of Hathi Khan resident of Wanda Wahani appeared at the police station after being granted bail from the court.

Police have registered the cases against the accused and started further investigations.