Dera police arrest proclaimed offender

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, a police team led by Station House Officer(SHO) of Yarik police station Asmatullah Khan conducted operation against anti-social elements in various parts of the area and arrested Arif Ali who was wanted by Lakki Marwat, Pezu police in a murder case.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov, four magazines and 120 cartridges from his possession.

A case was registered against the accused for possessing illicit arms.