Dera police arrest proclaimed offender

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation arrested the proclaimed offender and recovered the weapon from his possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Muhammad Javed Khan with the police team conducted the operation against the criminal elements.

During the raid, the police team arrested the accused Naeem Ullah s/o Rehmat Ullah resident of Paniyala.

The accused wanted to Cantt and Saddar police station in two different cases of attempt to murder.

The police also recovered the gun with 12 cartridges and 110 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.