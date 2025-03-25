Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM

Dera police arrest proclaimed offender

Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested the accused who wanted to local police in six various cases

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested the accused who wanted to local police in six various cases.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police are continuing indiscriminately.

Hathala police station under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Muhammad Nawab Khan along with Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kulachi Inamullah Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Shaukat Parvez conducted the successful operation and arrested the accused Ikramullah son of Muhammad Jan resident of village Budh.

The accused wanted to local police in theft and other cases.

The police recovered 01 motorcycle, electric wires, cutters and other items from his possession. A pistol with 30 bore ammunition was also recovered.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

