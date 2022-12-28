UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Proclaimed Offenders, Impound 25 Motorbikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened the noose around anti-social elements, arresting a proclaimed offender with arms and ammunition during an operation here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, a snap-checking police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Yarik police station Sabir Baloch, were checking suspicious vehicles and persons when they arrested a proclaimed offender Bahram who was wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and 10 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, Dera police impounded 25 motorbikes during an ongoing drive against those driving vehicles without number plates and tinted glasses at various places.

He said that a total of 173 motorcycles were checked, out of which 25 were found without numbers, adding tinted glasses were also removed from about 12 vehicles.

He said police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens and assured that the crackdown against law violators would continue indiscriminately.

