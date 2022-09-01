UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Seven Gamblers, Recovers Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The district police arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 28300 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den in Panyala area here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, Panyala police has launched a crackdown against drugs dealers and gamblers in the area on the directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Capt(retd) Najmul Hasnain.

During the crackdown, Station House Officer(SHO) Abdul Ghaffar Khan alongwith his party conducted a raid on the compound wherein they arrested seven gamblers red-handed.

The police also recovered Rs28300 stake money and took gambling equipment into custody.

A case was registered against the arrested gamblers and started further formalities.

In an other action, the police apprehended a narcotics dealer Noor Muhammad and recovered 65 gram heroin and 94 gram ice-drug from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

