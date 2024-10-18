Dera Police Arrest Six Accused, Recover Ammunition
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The district police have intensified operations against anti-social elements, arresting six accused, including one wanted-proclaimed offender.
According to a police spokesman, the operation is being conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mahmood.
The operation was led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan and SHO Muhammad Sabtain Khan, with the assistance of Rescue 15.
During the operation, the police arrested Dilawar Khan, Shahzad, and Urfi Khan, named in cases of hurling threats, land grabbing, and demolitions.
They also recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition from them.
In another action, the police also arrested Farooq, Ismail, and Laiqdad and the rescued detained Sajid Hussain Danish.
The Cantt police also apprehended a wanted-proclaimed offender Abid Ali in connection with various offenses.
Meanwhile, Proa police arrested a motorcycle thief within 24 hours during a snap checking.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake lawyer arrested for fraud, theft in Chichawatani2 minutes ago
-
Tailor electrocuted3 minutes ago
-
Health sector-related issues to be resolved in S.Waziristan: Advisor22 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
Seven water thieves held22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui38 minutes ago
-
Two booked on dengue larvae43 minutes ago
-
STP Chairman postpones protest on Sharjeel Memon’s appeal1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 99,800 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Youth dies in road mishap3 hours ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD13 hours ago
-
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan13 hours ago