Dera Police Arrest Six Accused, Recover Ammunition

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Dera police arrest six accused, recover ammunition

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The district police have intensified operations against anti-social elements, arresting six accused, including one wanted-proclaimed offender.

According to a police spokesman, the operation is being conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mahmood.

The operation was led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan and SHO Muhammad Sabtain Khan, with the assistance of Rescue 15.

During the operation, the police arrested Dilawar Khan, Shahzad, and Urfi Khan, named in cases of hurling threats, land grabbing, and demolitions.

They also recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition from them.

In another action, the police also arrested Farooq, Ismail, and Laiqdad and the rescued detained Sajid Hussain Danish.

The Cantt police also apprehended a wanted-proclaimed offender Abid Ali in connection with various offenses.

Meanwhile, Proa police arrested a motorcycle thief within 24 hours during a snap checking.

