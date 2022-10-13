Dera police arrest three bike snatchers with stolen money, motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered two stolen motorcycles and an amount from their possession during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a police party-led by Station House Officer (SHO) University Police Station Attaullah Khan arrested the accused on the basis of information collected through a modern technology-based mechanism under the leadership of DSP Prova Abid Iqbal.

The police recovered two motorcycles( CG-125) and DGM(5920), Rs10,000 cash and 30-bore pistol from the arrested accused who were identified as Muhammad Ramzan, Babar Ali and Fiyyaz.

The accused were involved in several cases pertaining to motorcycles and money snatching from residents within limits of University police station.