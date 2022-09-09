UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Three Dacoits With Stolen Transformer

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police arrested three members of a gang and recovered a stolen transformer from their possession late Thursday night within the limits of Dera Town police station.

According to the police spokesman, a gang of dacoits were fleeing and carrying parts of a dismantled transformer on two motorcycles after stealing it from Bund Korai village.

They came across a Dera Town police team headed by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan and SHO Mukhtiyar Hussain on Daraban road and opened fire on the police team as it tried to stop them.

The gang's ringleader Saleem Baloch was injured as a result of return fire from the police. He was arrested along with two other accomplices, including Muhammad Ramzan and Salim.

Besides being involved in other cases pertaining to dacoity and steeling, the accused Ramzan was wanted by University police in a murder case and had been declared proclaimed offender.

