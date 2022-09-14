Dera police arrest three motorcycle thieves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested three thieves and recovered spare parts of stolen motorcycles and ice-drugs from their possession within limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, DSP City Shagheer Ghilani along with Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan and police party successfully traced motorcycle lifters and arrested Mahboob Rehman, resident of Ratta Kulachi and Muhammad Kamran of Islambad village.

The police recovered spare parts of stolen motorcycles and put them in lock up after registering a case.

In a separate action, the police apprehended Anwar who was resident of Darkhanwali locality for being involved in a theft case.

The police also recovered 74 gram ice-drugs from his possession and registered a case.

Meanwhile, Additional SP Dera Javed Awan has visited various places and blockades which have been erected in line with the security plan for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and reviewed security arrangement.

He directed the police personnel on duty to remain alert to ensure peace on the occasion.

More than 2,664 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of the processions and Majalis.

The district has been divided into five sectors and DSP rank officer would be In-charge of each sector while only the Dera city has been divided into three sectors and one each sector will consist of Paharpur and Kulachi tehsils.

A control room has been set up in the district police office to maintain law and order which will be headed by DSP Legal.