UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest Three Motorcycle Thieves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Dera police arrest three motorcycle thieves

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested three thieves and recovered spare parts of stolen motorcycles and ice-drugs from their possession within limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, DSP City Shagheer Ghilani along with Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan and police party successfully traced motorcycle lifters and arrested Mahboob Rehman, resident of Ratta Kulachi and Muhammad Kamran of Islambad village.

The police recovered spare parts of stolen motorcycles and put them in lock up after registering a case.

In a separate action, the police apprehended Anwar who was resident of Darkhanwali locality for being involved in a theft case.

The police also recovered 74 gram ice-drugs from his possession and registered a case.

Meanwhile, Additional SP Dera Javed Awan has visited various places and blockades which have been erected in line with the security plan for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and reviewed security arrangement.

He directed the police personnel on duty to remain alert to ensure peace on the occasion.

More than 2,664 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of the processions and Majalis.

The district has been divided into five sectors and DSP rank officer would be In-charge of each sector while only the Dera city has been divided into three sectors and one each sector will consist of Paharpur and Kulachi tehsils.

A control room has been set up in the district police office to maintain law and order which will be headed by DSP Legal.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Alert From

Recent Stories

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

31 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

39 minutes ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

42 minutes ago
 US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

1 hour ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.