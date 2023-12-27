Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Three Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 07:26 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Dera police arrested three outlaws including proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession in the limits of Yarik police station on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Yarik Police station Khabab Wali Baloch, while taking action against the criminal elements, arrested the wanted criminal Hanifullah son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Gloti.

During another action, police arrested accused Arifullah, son of Abdul Ghafoor, resident of Gloti and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 02 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Mishkutullah son of Banat Gul resident of Giloti was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol with 03 cartridges from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

