Dera Police Arrest Two Accused Involved In Fireworks Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Dera police have arrested two accused recovering fireworks products in large quantity from them during separate operations conducted in different localities.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimoor Khan raided at a godown of fireworks products in Mohallah Gosaiyan-wala.

During the raid, the police arrested accused named Zubair Akram son of Muhammad Akram recovering 20 cartons of fireworks products.

Similarly, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, taking action on public complaints, raided at a godown of fireworks products and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks products. The police also arrested accused Muhammad Anser son of Sarfaraz, a resident of Tauseefabad.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

